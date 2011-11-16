ATHENS Nov 16 Greece needs to take bolder steps to overcome its debt crisis, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Wednesday, and warned the country's problems would be greater if it left the single currency area.

"Dealing with Greece's problems will be more difficult if Greece is not a member of the euro zone," Papademos told parliament ahead of a confidence vote later on Wednesday.

"We must take more radical measures to deal with the crisis which include ... boosting the resources and the flexibility of the EFSF and creating a stronger framework of economic governance in the euro zone."

He reiterated his demand for an explicit commitment by party leaders to the terms of a 130 billion euro bailout deal the country needs to avert bankruptcy.

(Writing by Karolina Tagaris)