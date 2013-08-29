ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's betting monopoly OPAP
posted on Thursday a 78 percent annual drop in
second-quarter net profit, hurt by higher taxes and the
country's deepening recession.
Net profit fell to 28.4 million euros, broadly in line with
analysts forecasts in a recent Reuters poll.
Sales dropped by 12 percent year-on-year to 875 million
euros, slightly higher than analysts' 863-million-euro average
forecast.
Greece completed the sale of a majority stake in OPAP to
Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta for 652 million euros
earlier this month. It was the country's first big privatisation
under its bailout programme.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)