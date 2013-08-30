ATHENS Aug 30 Greece will auction 875 million
euros ($1.16 billion) of six-month T-bills on September 3 to
refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said
on Friday.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding. The settlement date will be September 6. Only
primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission
will be paid.
Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills,
which it regularly refinances with the help of crisis-struck
banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw
liquidity from the ECB.
($1 = 0.7562 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)