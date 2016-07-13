BRIEF-Saudi's SADAFCO EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units
* EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Greece's Jumbo :
* Says 12-month sales to June rose by 9.4 percent to 637.56 million euros ($705.14 million)
* Says will pay special dividend of 0.27 euros per share from past undistributed profits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ALEXANDER MARTENSEN-LARSEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2017