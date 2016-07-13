July 13 Greece's Jumbo :

* Says 12-month sales to June rose by 9.4 percent to 637.56 million euros ($705.14 million)

* Says will pay special dividend of 0.27 euros per share from past undistributed profits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)