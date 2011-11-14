UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
(Corrects bullet point 5 after company clarified)
Nov 14 Nov 14 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd :
* Updates third quarter and full year 2011 guidance
* Sees Q3 2011 revenue about $270 million to $280 million
* Sees FY 2011 revenue about $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion
* Sees total solar module shipments to be approximately 210 MW-220 MW in Q3
* Sees FY total solar module shipments to be approximately 770 MW-800 MW
* Qtrly total solar module shipments to be approximately 210 MW - 220 MW
* Says Q3 prior total solar module shipments guidance of 230 mw-250 mw
* Q3 revenue view $289.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2011 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.