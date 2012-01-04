- Jan 4 Guide Exploration Ltd
:
* Announces agreement to purchase long life natural gas
properties and $36.6 million bought deal equity financing
* Deal for $61.5 million
* The properties are currently producing approximately 20
mmcf/d of sweet natural gas (3,330 boe/d)
* Says acquired properties are accretive on both a production
and reserves per share basis
* Acquisition will be funded by bought deal equity financing of
$36.6 mln,co's credit facilities
* Says acquired properties are expected to be accretive, on a
cash flow per share basis, in 2012
* Says based on field production report estimates, 2011 exit
production rate was approximately 12,000 boe/d
* Says average 2012 production is expected to range from 15,800
to 16,600 boe/d