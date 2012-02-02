Feb 2 CareFusion Corp : * Reports second quarter fiscal 2012 results * Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations * Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations * Sees FY 2012 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85 from continuing operations * Sees FY 2012 revenue up 3 to 5 percent * Q2 revenue $915 million versus I/B/E/S view $914.2 million * FY 2012 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $3.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says previous 2012 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $1.75 to $1.90