BRIEF-Horizon Kinetics reports 11.1 pct passive stake in Civeo Corp
* Horizon Kinetics LLC reports a 11.1 percent passive stake in Civeo Corp as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4z0Fe) Further company coverage:
