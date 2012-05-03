Fitch Affirms Santander at 'A-'; Downgrades Popular's VR to 'f'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco Santander, S.A.'s (Santander) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Banco Popular Espanol, S.A.'s (Popular) Long-Term IDR to 'A-' from 'B' with a Stable Outlook. We have also downgraded Popular's VR to 'f' from 'b' following the European Ce