BRIEF-Sekisui House Reit to issue new units for 487.2 mln yen via private placement
* Says it plans to issue 3,600 new units at the price of 135,320 yen per unit (487.2 million yen in total) to Nomura Securities Co Ltd via private placement
* Says it plans to issue 3,600 new units at the price of 135,320 yen per unit (487.2 million yen in total) to Nomura Securities Co Ltd via private placement
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.