BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 pct from June 12
* Says cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rd3CjE) Further company coverage:
* Says cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rd3CjE) Further company coverage:
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.