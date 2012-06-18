Baghdad rejects Kurds' move to press for independence unilaterally
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
BAKU, June 9 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev died on Friday, a day after being transferred to hospital in Istanbul for treatment for a heart complaint, Azeri news agency APA-Economics reported.