BRIEF-Amazon Web Services announces that AWS Greengrass now available to all customers
* Amazon Web Services - Announced that AWS Greengrass is now available to all customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amazon Web Services - Announced that AWS Greengrass is now available to all customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 7 The White House and U.S. intelligence chiefs Wednesday backed making permanent a law that allows for the collection of digital communications of foreigners overseas, escalating a fight in Congress over privacy and security.