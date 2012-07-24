UPDATE 2-Third French death confirmed after London Bridge attack
PARIS, June 7 A third French citizen has died following Saturday's attack on London Bridge, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll to eight.
PARIS, June 7 A third French citizen has died following Saturday's attack on London Bridge, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll to eight.
DUBAI/DOHA, June 7 The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy towards it with up to 15 years in prison, and barring entry to Qataris.