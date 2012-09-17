Australia shares on track to fall after 4-day winning streak; NZ closed
June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday, with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.
June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday, with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.
HANOI, June 5 Vietnam's total loans as of May 25 grew 6.53 percent from the end of 2016, deputy central bank governor Nguyen Thi Hong said on Monday.