BRIEF-Buckle says CEO Dennis Nelson's 2016 total compensation was $3.3 million
* CEO Dennis Nelson's 2016 total compensation was $3.3 million versus $4.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oS42yy) Further company coverage:
