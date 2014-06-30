(Corrects to "its UK" from "UK's" in headline)

June 30 * Appointed by Blackrock as custodian, administrator and trustee for the UK's first Tax Transparent Fund * Blackrock ACS US equity tracker fund will initially be offered to those UK pension fund clients that are investing in US equities * New mandate expands BNY mellon's existing relationship with Blackrock,which encompasses custody, fund accounting and trustee services * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage