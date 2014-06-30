BRIEF-Patrimoine et Commerce Q1 gross rental income rises to 10.3 million euros
* Q1 gross rental income EUR 10.3 million ($11.05 million)versus EUR 9.9 million year ago
(Corrects to "its UK" from "UK's" in headline)
June 30 * Appointed by Blackrock as custodian, administrator and trustee for the UK's first Tax Transparent Fund * Blackrock ACS US equity tracker fund will initially be offered to those UK pension fund clients that are investing in US equities * New mandate expands BNY mellon's existing relationship with Blackrock,which encompasses custody, fund accounting and trustee services * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Razor Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in the kaybob area of west central Alberta and $18 million equity financing