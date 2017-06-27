BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
(Corrects source to Avenue Therapeutics from Fortress Biotech) Avenue Therapeutics Inc :
* Avenue Therapeutics prices initial public offering of $33,000,000 of common stock
* Says initial public offering of 5.50 million common shares priced at $6.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares