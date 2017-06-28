BRIEF-Aditya Birla Nuvo's unit ABCL enters into Share Subscription Agreement with PI Opportunities Fund - 1
* Says its unit ABCL entered into a definitive Share Subscription Agreement with PI Opportunities Fund - 1
* Says decided to re-appoint Rajesh Nuwal as a managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: