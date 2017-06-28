The alert "Accenture acquires Intrepid, expands capabilities to help brands transform mobile user experiences as connected devices soar" was wrongly coded to multiple unrelated companies, including Intrepid Potash Inc, Intrepid Mines Ltd and Intrepid Aviation Ltd.

The alert was filed off a press release from Accenture announcing its acquisition of mobile design and development firm Intrepid.

For related alerts, click on