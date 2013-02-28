BRIEF-AMMB Holdings receives cenbank approval for to commence merger negotiations with RHB Bank
* Receives approval from Bank Negara Malaysia for AMMB to commence negotiations with RHB Bank Berhad for a possible merger of their businesses
