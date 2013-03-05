PRECIOUS-Gold dips as U.S. jobs data bolsters dollar

* US private sector adds more jobs than expected in May * Palladium hits highest in a month, platinum struggles (Adds quote) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 1 Gold dipped on Thursday after the first of two key U.S. jobs reports this week beat forecasts, raising expectations for an interest rate rise and lifting the dollar. U.S. private employers added 253,000 jobs in May, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Thursday.