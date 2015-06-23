(Adds company name in headline)

DBV Technologies SA:

* Confirms planned initiation of Viaskin peanut global phase III clinical trial in children following end-of-phase II meeting with FDA and PIP approval by EMA

* Based on regulatory consultations, company plans to initiate a global phase III trial with Viaskin Peanut in Q4 2015

* Says additional development plans for Viaskin Peanut in younger and older patients will be discussed with FDA in H2 2015

* Clinical data from CoFar6 using Viaskin Peanut, is also expected to be reported in late 2015 or early 2016

