BRIEF-Indivior sees 2017 revenue between $1.08-1.05 billion
* Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m (adds period)
Sept 24 Abivax SA :
* Announced on Wednesday the appointment of Dr. Jean-Marc Steens, M.D. as its Chief Medical Officer
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program