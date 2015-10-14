BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings says Co-Founder Michael Young retires as co-chairman of board
* Chuy's Holdings Inc Co-Founder Michael R. Young retires as co-chairman of the board
Oct 14 Ubisoft Entertainment SA :
* Announced on Tuesday it acquires Longtail Halifax
* Says Halifax will focus on mobile development
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chuy's Holdings Inc Co-Founder Michael R. Young retires as co-chairman of the board
* Q1 revenue $113.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.3 million