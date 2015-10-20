BRIEF-TWi Pharmaceuticals to buy back 5 mln shares
* Says it plans to repurchase 5 million shares of common stock (4 percent stake), for up to T$4.37 billion, during the period from May 15 to July 14
Oct 20 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* Announces enrolment of first patient in its repeat-dosing phase II clinical trial with ATIR101
* Patient was enrolled in Hamilton, Canada within a month of receiving regulatory approval for the study from the Canadian authorities
* Study has now been approved by authorities in Canada, Belgium and the United Kingdom, with approval pending in Germany
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS