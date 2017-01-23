Jan 23 Halliburton Co
* Halliburton announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 from continuing
operations
* Q4 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $4.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.09 billion
* Q4 completion and production revenue $2,268 million
versus. $2,831 million
* Halliburton -"gained significant market share through
downturn, and as market stabilized co leveraged this share to
drive margin improvement"
* Q4 drilling and evaluation revenue $1,753 million versus.
$2,251 million
* Halliburton Co says do not expect to see an inflection in
International markets until latter half of 2017
* Halliburton Co - "North America market appears to have
rounded corner, but International downward cycle is still
playing out", regarding land market
* "as we move into 2017 our focus will be on driving
industry leading returns"
* Halliburton - in International markets, low commodity
prices have stressed budgets, have impacted economics across
deepwater and mature field markets
* During Q4 of 2016, Halliburton incurred approximately $92
million of foreign currency exchange losses
* Halliburton - single largest foreign currency exchange
loss in Q4 was $53 million, or $0.06 per share, non-tax
deductible impact from devaluation of Egyptian pound
