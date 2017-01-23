CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 23 Brookfield Property Partners Lp
* Brookfield Property Partners proposes to acquire all units of Brookfield Canada Office Properties not currently owned
* Brookfield Property Partners LP - offer for for $30.10 cash per unit
* Brookfield Property Partners - has made proposal to Brookfield Canada Office Properties to acquire about 16.9 percent equity interest
* Brookfield Property Partners LP - unitholders holding 23 pct of unaffiliated box units, including Morgan Stanley, support proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Estimated distribution guidance for year ending 30 june 2018 of 22.0 cents per stapled security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: