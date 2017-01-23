Jan 23 ADMA Biologics Inc
* ADMA Biologics to acquire certain assets from Biotest
Pharmaceuticals Corporation and become a vertically integrated
commercial plasma products company
* ADMA Biologics Inc - Biotest will provide adma with cash
consideration totaling up to $40 million
* ADMA to secure ownership and control of U.S. based immune
globulin manufacturing facility
* ADMA Biologics - ADMA to transfer ownership to BPC of its
two wholly-owned plasma centers in Norcross, Georgia, Marietta,
effective Jan 1, 2019
* BPC will be entering into a standstill with ADMA, BPC will
also agree to a six month lock up of sale of ADMA securities
* ADMA Biologics - Biotest AG to maintain its existing
distribution rights granted for RI-002 in Europe, near, Middle
East, selected other territories
