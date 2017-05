BRIEF-Capital adequacy ratios of Bank BGZ BNP Paribas below KNF's requirements

* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT AT THE END OF APRIL THE CONSOLIDATED TIER I CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.9 PERCENT, 0.11 P.P. BELOW THE REQUIRED LEVEL OF 11.01 PERCENT SET BY THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF)