Jan 23 Euroseas Ltd :
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces bank loan to finance recent
acquisition and sale of containership feeder vessel
* Announced today signing and service of a drawdown notice
under a $10.86 million loan
* Euroseas Ltd says also announced that it has entered into
an agreement to sell scrap m/v rt dagr for net sale proceeds of
about $2.1 million
* Euroseas Ltd says vessel is expected to be delivered to
its buyers in beginning of february 2017
* Euroseas - $10.86 million loan is to finance recent
acquisition of m/v Alexandros P newbuild ultramax drybulk
carrier that was delivered to Co on Jan 16, 2017
