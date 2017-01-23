Jan 23 Bank of the James Financial Group Inc :

* Bank of the James announces fourth quarter, full year 2016 financial results and declaration of dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Net interest income was $4.93 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 compared with $4.60 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: