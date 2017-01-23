BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 23 Realogy Holdings Corp :
* Realogy completes repricing of its approximately $1.1 billion term loan B facility and increases revolver capacity to $1.05 billion
* Interest rate under new term loan B is 75 basis points lower than rate under previous term loan
* Expects to reduce its annual cash interest expense to approximately $165 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.