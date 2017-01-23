Jan 23 Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A -

* FDA approves Fujifilm's Digital Breast Tomosynthesis option for ASPIRE cristalle digital mammography system

* Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A - FDA approves Fujifilm's Digital Breast Tomosynthesis option for ASPIRE cristalle digital mammography system

* Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A says optional DBT upgrade for aspire cristalle system is now available in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: