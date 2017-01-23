BRIEF-Veon plans to buy back three Eurobonds, issue new notes
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says:
Jan 23 Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A -
* FDA approves Fujifilm's Digital Breast Tomosynthesis option for ASPIRE cristalle digital mammography system
* Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A - FDA approves Fujifilm's Digital Breast Tomosynthesis option for ASPIRE cristalle digital mammography system
* Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A says optional DBT upgrade for aspire cristalle system is now available in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says:
* Shares down 1.5; analyst says forecast 'muted' (Adds management comments, share price)