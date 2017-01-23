Jan 23 Mercury Systems Inc -

* Mercury systems reports second quarter results, raises guidance

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.09 to $1.14

* Sees Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.17

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 revenue $98 million versus I/B/E/S view $93.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 to $0.32

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $103 million to $107 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $377 million to $384 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $96.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $380.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mercury systems inc - mercury's total backlog at december 31, 2016 was $318.8 million, a $114.0 million increase from a year ago