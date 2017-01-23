Jan 23 ResMed Inc -

* Announces results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 revenue $530.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $515.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per share $0.73