BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 23 Timberland Bancorp Inc -
* Timberland Bancorp earnings per share increased 19% to $0.43 for first fiscal quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Qtrly net interest income for current quarter increased 8% to $8.31 million
* Qtrly net interest margin improved to 3.91% from 3.77% for preceding quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.