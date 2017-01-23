Jan 23 Timberland Bancorp Inc -

* Timberland Bancorp earnings per share increased 19% to $0.43 for first fiscal quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Qtrly net interest income for current quarter increased 8% to $8.31 million

* Qtrly net interest margin improved to 3.91% from 3.77% for preceding quarter