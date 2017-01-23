BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 23 Park National Corp
* Park National Corporation reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $1.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income $ 62.2 million versus $ 57.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.