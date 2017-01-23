BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 23 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc
* Reports record full year net earnings of $8.2 million, or $2.24 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.57
* Qtrly net interest income (tax-equivalent) was $6.1 million for q4 of 2016 and 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.