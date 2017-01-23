Jan 23 J C Penney Company Inc

* J C Penney extends stockholder rights plan to protect tax benefits

* J C Penney Company Inc - extended its existing stockholder rights plan for an additional three years

* J C Penney Company Inc - As amended, company's rights plan will expire on January 25, 2020

* Expects to submit extension of plan to a vote at next annual meeting of stockholders in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: