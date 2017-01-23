Jan 23 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc -

* Southern Missouri Bancorp reports preliminary results for second quarter of fiscal 2017; declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share; schedules conference call to discuss results for tuesday, January 24, at 3:30 pm central time

* Q2 preliminary earnings per share $0.56

* Qtrly net interest income was $12.6 million, increase of $671,000, or 5.6% from prior fiscal year