Jan 23 Willdan Group Inc -

* Willdan announces expanded credit facility

* Says new credit agreement consists of a $35.0 million, three-year revolving line of credit

* Entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank

* Subject to satisfying certain conditions , co may request that BMO increase aggregate amount under line of credit by up to $25 million