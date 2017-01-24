PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 24 Hyduke Energy Services Inc
* Announces $10 million equity financing
* Says entered into an agreement with Lightyear Capital Inc. and PI Financial corp
* Under agreement co-lead agents have agreed to market private placement basis, up to 29.4 million earnings per share at $0.34 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER, May 29 British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, a move that casts doubt on the future of key energy projects from firms such as Kinder Morgan Inc.