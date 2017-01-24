PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 24 Novacyt Sa
* Novacyt revenues full year 2016
* FY consolidated group sales increased 25 pct to 11.1 million euros ($11.93 million) compared with 8.9 million euros in 2015
* "We are starting 2017 with momentum in NOVAprep(reg) sales, an encouraging sales order book and Primerdesign well integrated into business with a clear growth strategy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER, May 29 British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, a move that casts doubt on the future of key energy projects from firms such as Kinder Morgan Inc.