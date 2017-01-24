Jan 24 Polaris Industries Inc :

* Polaris reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.25 to $4.50

* Q4 earnings per share $0.97

* Q4 sales $1.218 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 10 to 13 percent

* Qtrly orv dealer inventory was down 11 pct, year-over-year

* Polaris Industries Inc- announced guidance for full year 2017

* Polaris Industries Inc says motorcycle segment sales, including its pg&a related sales, decreased 35 percent in 2016 q4 to $105.7 million

* Polaris industries inc- sales for full year 2017 expected in range of up 10 pct to 13 pct

* Polaris Industries Inc- company expects full year 2017 adjusted net income to be in range of $4.25 to $4.50 per diluted share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.06, revenue view $5.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.06, revenue view $5.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S