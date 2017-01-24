Jan 24 E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co
* Dupont reports fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.51
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.29 billion
* Q4 agriculture segment operating loss $19 million versus
operating loss of $54 million
* Q4 performance materials operating earnings $328 million
versus $281 million
* Dupont - "Look forward to closing merger with Dow and are
continuing to have constructive discussions with regulators in
key jurisdictions"
* Expects first-quarter 2017 GAAP earnings per share to
decrease about 18 percent versus prior year
* E I Du pont De Nemours and Co - Company's first-quarter
2017 GAAP earnings include an expected charge of about $0.15 per
share
* First-Quarter 2017 operating earnings per share are
expected to increase about 8 percent versus prior year
* E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co - Expected charge of about
$0.15 per share for transaction costs associated with planned
merger with Dow
* E I Du Pont De Nemours - Expect merger to close in first
half of 2017, pending regulatory approval. Therefore, only
guidance for Q1 2017 is being provided
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co - expect Dow Chemical merger
to close in first half of 2017, pending regulatory approval
