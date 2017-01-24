Jan 24 Fifth Third Bancorp

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $563 million

* Fifth Third Bancorp says for q4 excluding $16 million reduction for card refunds, net interest income (FTE) of $925 million was up 1 percent from q3 of 2016

* Fifth Third Bancorp - Q4 net charge-offs (NCOS) of $73 million decreased from Q3 2016 NCOS of $107 million

* Fifth Third Bancorp says provision for loan and lease losses totaled $54 million in Q4 of 2016

* Fifth Third Bancorp - Q4 common equity tier 1 ratio 10.40 percent versus. 10.16 percent at the end of q3

* Fifth third -book value per share at December 31, 2016 was $19.82 compared with September 30, 2016 book value per share of $20.44

* Fifth Third Bancorp - Q4 tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.51 percent versus 11.26 percent at the end of q3

* Fifth Third Bancorp says q4 results included $331 million gain on sale of vantiv shares, among others things