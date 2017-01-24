Jan 24 Johnson & Johnson
* Johnson & Johnson reports 2016 fourth-quarter results:
* Q4 earnings per share $1.38
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.58 excluding
items
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $18.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $18.28 billion
* Johnson & Johnson - Engaging in a process to evaluate
potential strategic options for Johnson & Johnson diabetes care
companies
* Johnson & Johnson - Strategic options may include
formation of operating partnerships, joint ventures or strategic
alliances, a sale of businesses
* Sees FY 2017 sales $74.1 billion to $74.8 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.93 to $7.08
excluding items
* Johnson & Johnson - Excluding items, on an operational
basis, qtrly worldwide sales increased 7.6 percent, domestic
sales increased 9.5 percent and international sales increased
5.6 percent
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.11, revenue view $75.10
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Johnson & Johnson Q4 worldwide Invokana/ Invokamet sales
$371 million versus $372 million
* Johnson & Johnson - Q4 worldwide pharmaceutical sales
$8,232 million versus $8,064 million last year
* Q4 worldwide Remicade sales $1,624 million versus $1,783
million in Q3
* Johnson & Johnson - Q4 worldwide consumer sales $3,432
million versus $3,320 million last year
* Johnson & Johnson - Q4 worldwide medical devices sales
$6,442 million versus $6,427 million last year
* Johnson & Johnson Q4 worldwide Zytiga sales $519 million
versus $581 million
* Q4 worldwide Velcade sales $274 million versus $304
million in Q3
