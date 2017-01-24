Jan 24 Harte Gold Corp
* Harte Gold issued phase 1 commercial permit & provides
corporate update
* Harte Gold Corp- total of 5 drill rigs are expected to be
working by march, 2017
* Harte gold corp- has begun discussions with pic mobert
first nation and plans to conclude an impact benefit agreement
by q2 2017
* Harte Gold Corp says phase 1 commercial permit issued
january 17, 2017, allowing continued mining at sugar zone
deposit of 30,000 additional tonnes
* Harte Gold Corp -further underground development in
preparation for full scale commercial operations expected to
begin q1 2018 at sugar zone deposit
