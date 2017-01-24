Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $3.25 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $13.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.03 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Lockheed Martin Corp sees 2017 diluted earnings per share
$12.25 - $12.55
* Lockheed Martin Corp says outlook for 2017 FAS/CAS
pension benefit is expected to be approximately $880 million
* Sees FY 2017 net sales $49,400 million - $50,600 million
* fy2017 earnings per share view $12.87, revenue view $49.59
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lockheed Martin Corp says no planned contributions to our
legacy qualified defined benefit pension plans in 2017
* Reports backlog of $96.2 billion at end of 2016
* Lockheed Martin Corp says corporation is completing its
assessment of effectiveness of its internal control over
financial reporting as of Dec. 31, 2016
* Lockheed Martin Corp says expects to report a material
weakness in internal control over financial reporting at its
Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation business
* Lockheed Martin Corp says expects to report a material
weakness Sikorsky in its annual report on form 10-K for year
ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Lockheed says as of Tuesday, there have been no material
errors in financial results or balances identified as a result
of control deficiencies at Sikorsky
* Lockheed Martin says determined that Sikorsky's internal
control over financial reporting was ineffective as of Dec. 31,
2016
* Lockheed says has been no restatement of prior period
financial statements, no change in previous financial results
required due to control deficiencies
* Lockheed Martin says material weakness to not be
considered remediated till applicable remedial controls operate
for sufficient time, management concludes controls operating
effectively
* Lockheed Martin says Sikorsky did not adequately identify,
design and implement appropriate process-level controls for its
processes
* Corporation expects that remediation of this material
weakness will be completed prior to end of fiscal year 2017
* Lockheed Martin Corp says aeronautics' net sales in Q4 of
2016 increased $1.0 billion, or 23 percent, compared to same
period in 2015
* Lockheed says qtrly aeronautics' net sales increase
attributable to higher net sales of about $640 million for F-35
program
* Lockheed Martin says as a result of a decision in Q4 of
2015 to divest LMCFT in 2016, recorded an asset impairment
charge of about $90 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: