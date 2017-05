Jan 24 Virtus Investment Partners Inc :

* Marcato comments on Virtus' proposed acquisition of Ridgeworth

* Marcato Capital - believe, by maximizing amount of cash and available balance sheet capacity used in transaction, Virtus can achieve EPS accretion of more than 50 pct